Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Supreme Court justice won't block IU vaccine mandate

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supreme Court justice won't block IU vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett’s action Thursday comes in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marks the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate.

Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so. College officials across the country have struggled with whether to require vaccinations, with some schools mandating them and others questioning whether they have legal authority to do so.

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana

Today, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Today-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

818 Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Today, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 36.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 619,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 205.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.33 million deaths. More than 4.57 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Some Noblesville East Middle School students going to virtual

Part of the Noblesville East Middle School’s eighth grade is in virtual schooling. The reason is due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The virtual schooling began Aug. 12 and students won’t return to school until Thursday, Aug. 26.

The eighth grade students affected are those in the “Wake Forest Team.” That includes about 118 students.

The school said the move to virtual schooling for those students is done to hopefully stop the spread and avoid a shutdown for the entire school.

The district said the cases it is seeing are coming from those who are unvaccinated. Because of this being considered an outbreak, both vaccinated and unvaccinated students will go to virtual learning. Normally vaccinated students would be allowed to stay in school as long as they don’t exhibit symptoms.

The district is strongly encouraging all students and staff to wear masks in school and get vaccinated if possible.

Washington Township Schools requiring masks

Students, staff and visitors to Washington Township Schools will be required to wear masks. That requirement is regardless of vaccination status.

Exceptions include when eating or drinking, recess outdoors, designated breaks or during certain lessons such as speech therapy.

The school will also try and keep maximum social distancing whenever possible.

Colts returning to full capacity for 2021 season

Lucas Oil Stadium will be operating at full capacity for the 2021 Indianapolis Colts season.

This will be the first time since December 2019 that a game at Lucas Oil Stadium has welcomed the maximum number of fans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.