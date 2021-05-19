Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County changing capacity limits

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton County ending mass vaccine clinic

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville will end Friday, July 2. The last day to schedule an appointment for that site will be Monday, June 7.

“Recent numbers of fully vaccinated people in our community and a noticeable decline in future appointments have allowed us to begin scaling down our mass clinic operations,” said Jason LeMaster, administrator for the Hamilton County Health Department.

Pop-up community clinics will be scheduled after the Health Department closes the mass vaccination site.

People who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as a walk-in client after June 7 will need to schedule their second dose at another Pfizer location. Those appointments can be made through www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

Marion County loosening mask policy June 7

The current Marion County Public Health Order remains in effect, but Mayor Joe Hogsett provided a path to returning to normalcy.

Masks must still be worn for everyone while at hospitals and on public transportation, which includes the Indianapolis International Airport.

Capacity restrictions in Marion County will also be loosened on Monday, June 7:

Religious services will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Indoor sporting venues will move to 50 percent capacity.

Indoor services and bars, restaurants and other businesses will move to 75 percent capacity.

Personal service businesses will no longer have to be by appointment only. Capacity should still allow for six feet of social distancing.

Entertainment venues will be able to hold up to 75 percent capacity.

Valparaiso University lifting mask mandate for vaccinated students

Beginning Aug. 6, 2021, Valparaiso University will not require students and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings. The university previously announced it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees, except those with a qualifying exemption.

"A vaccinated campus means that you can look forward to the full Valpo campus experience," the university said in a tweet.

In response to the newly released CDC guidelines, this fall Valpo students who are fully vaccinated can gather in groups and will not be required to wear face coverings on campus. A vaccinated campus means that you can look forward to the full Valpo campus experience. pic.twitter.com/LUiGO28VI5 — Valparaiso University (@ValpoU) May 18, 2021

Giant Eagle stores no longer require masks

Beginning Monday, May 24, brands falling under the Giant Eagle umbrella will change its mask policy. Staff and customers will no longer need to wear face coverings if they are fully vaccinated.

The change includes Carmel's Market District grocery store and all GetGo locations statewide.

Marion County leaders to provide update on mask mandate Wednesday morning

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will share an update on Marion County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogsett and Dr. Caine are expected to address the CDC's latest guidelines on masks, which says fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing. However, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said. The guidance also still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The virtual news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

FFA convention to be held in person for 2021

The National FFA Organization announced Wednesday that their annual convention will be held in person this fall in Indianapolis.

The event, which typically draws more than 65,000 attendees, will take place Oct. 27-30.

The organization said in addition to the in-person event, it will also offer a virtual program. In 2020, FFA canceled the in-person event due to the pandemic and instead offered a virtual experience.

India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths

India on Wednesday reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems.

The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving India's confirmed fatalities to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. The numbers are almost certainly undercounts.

The previous record for most daily deaths from the coronavirus was set on Jan. 12 in the United States, when 4,475 people died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

With over 25 million cases since the pandemic began, India’s confirmed infections are second only to the U.S.

Experts say new infections in India, which had been rising steeply, may finally be slowing. But deaths have continued to rise and hospitals are still crowded with patients. Over the last month, India’s COVID-19 fatalities have jumped six-fold.

Taiwan tightens restrictions as cases rise

Taiwan recorded 267 new cases Wednesday and raised COVID-19 restrictions for the entire island.

Up until now, indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 had been banned in the capital Taipei and neighboring New Taipei city. They're now in force elsewhere on the island.

Taiwan is facing its worst outbreak yet with more than 1,000 confirmed cases since last week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Taiwan has largely been able to keep the virus at its borders, but had faced a few outbreaks. Last week, it shut schools, restaurants, gyms and other public venues as it attempts to break the chain of transmission.

The most recent surge is being driven by a variant first discovered in Britain.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.99 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 587,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 164.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.4 million deaths. More than 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.