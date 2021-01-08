Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Fauci says more 'pain and suffering' still ahead

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci says more 'pain and suffering' still ahead

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning of “some pain and suffering in the future” as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Fauci, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, said he doesn’t foresee more lockdowns in the U.S., but warned that the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic will continue to get worse because so many Americans are still unvaccinated. While this week the nation saw a surge in Americans getting the shot, as coronavirus cases rise driven largely by the more infectious delta variant, still only about 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Fauci argued that the unvaccinated are affecting others because they’re “allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak,” and pushed back against critics who say whether to get the shot is an individual decision. Fauci said that those who choose not to get vaccinated are actually impacting the rights of Americans particularly prone to infection because they’re “encroaching on their individual rights” by “making them vulnerable.”

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.98 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 10 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 613,163 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 198 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.22 million deaths. More than 4.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Italy update on vaccination progress

By the end of July, 60% of those in Italy 12 years of age and older and thus eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will have been vaccinated, according to government figures on Sunday.

An army general specializing in logistics, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who was tapped by the Italian premier to lead the country’s vaccination program, has set a goal of vaccinating 80% of those eligible by the end of September.