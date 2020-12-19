Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County adjusts holiday COVID-19 testing schedule

Latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Marion County holiday COVID-19 testing

The Marion County Public Health Department will still be testing for COVID-19 next week except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 31, all drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered by MCPHD will take place in the east parking lot of its main location at 3838 N. Rural Street.

Testing will be by appointment only.

Dates and hours are:

Dec. 21-22 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 23 9 a.m.-Noon

Dec. 24-25 CLOSED

Dec. 28-30 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 31 9 a.m.-Noon

Jan. 1 CLOSED

To receive an appointment for testing, click here. Anyone who does not have access to the Internet or needs help completing the online registration should call 317-221-5515 for assistance.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 17.46 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 313,600 deaths in the United States. Early Saturday morning, Johns Hopkins University did not have updated data for recoveries in the U.S. On Monday, that number was approximately 6.3 million.

Worldwide, there have been more than 75.74 million confirmed cases with more than 1.67 million deaths and 42.74 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Lawyers: 2nd US inmate scheduled to be executed has COVID-19

Another federal death row inmate scheduled to be put to death next month in Terre Haute has tested positive for COVID-19. Lawyers for Corey Johnson confirmed his diagnosis Friday.

Johnson was convicted of killing seven people related to his drug trafficking in Virginia in 1992. Word of his positive test comes a day after attorneys for Dustin John Higgs confirmed he tested positive at the U.S. prison in western Indiana, where both men are on death row.

Johnson’s lawyers called on federal authorities in a Friday statement to strike their client’s current execution date of Jan. 14.

College students recruited as teachers to keep schools open

As the coronavirus sidelines huge numbers of educators, school districts around the country are aggressively recruiting substitute teachers, offering bonuses and waiving certification requirements in order to keep classrooms open.

Coming to the rescue in many cases are college students who are themselves learning online or home for extended winter breaks.

Cooper Hanson, a student at Hanover College, served as a substitute teacher at the Greenfield Intermediate School in Hancock County during the pandemic.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has appealed to college students who were coming home for their winter break to help in hospitals, virus testing sites – and in schools.

Indiana restaurant sues governor, state over mask mandate

An Indiana restaurant that was shut down over the state’s mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus is taking the issue to court. Yergy's State Road BBQ LLC in Bluffton says it was improperly closed for violating masking requirements and capacity limits.