Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Day 2 of vaccination clinic at IMS

Public health officials say the arrival of Johnson & Johnson's new vaccine made mass vaccinations possible.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health.

Day 2 of IMS vaccine clinic

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will vaccinate 4,200 people a day for four days.

Saturday is the second day of vaccinations at IMS.

The demand for the J&J vaccine is greater than expected. Appointments filled up so quickly, health officials added a fourth day. That day then filled up before it was officially publicized.

The vaccination clinic at IMS runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but again, you must already have an appointment scheduled.

Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage

The Senate worked through the night and past sunrise Saturday on Democrats' showpiece $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after a deal between leaders and moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on emergency jobless benefits broke a logjam that had stalled the package.

The compromise, announced by Manchin, D-W.Va., and a Democratic aide late Friday and backed by President Joe Biden, cleared the way for the Senate to begin a marathon series of votes on amendments before eventual approval of the sweeping legislation. The bill then would return to the House, which was expected to give it final congressional approval and send it to Biden to sign.

Meijer opens COVID-19 vaccine to Indiana teachers

Meijer announced Friday it is preparing to vaccinate 10,000 teachers across the state. The move comes after a strong effort to prioritize educators getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

The retailer will have a dozen clinics administer more than 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of next week to Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and school staff who preregister.

Those workers will need to verify their school affiliation on Meijer's registration website before receiving a vaccine. They can also register by texting "ISTA" to 75049 or visiting a Meijer pharmacy in person.