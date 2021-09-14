Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: FDA to meet Friday on Pfizer booster shot

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

FDA to meet Friday on Pfizer booster shot

An FDA committee is meeting this Friday to review Pfizer's booster shot and discuss who should get one, and when.

If they agree to move forward, the FDA could give full approval.

Right now, COVID-19 boosters are only available under emergency use for people with compromised immune systems.

Indiana hospitals strained for ICU space amid latest surge

Indiana hospitals continue to take the brunt of a statewide surge in infections and hospitalizations spurred by the more contagious delta variant.

The state Health Department's latest report showed that hospitals around the state were treating 2,631 patients for COVID-19 as of Sunday — up more than six times for the state's level of about 400 patients a day in early July. Statewide, just nearly 83% of all ICU beds are occupied.

Dr. Chris Weaver, an emergency medicine physician and senior vice president of clinical effectiveness for IU Health, said that while last winter's surge has taught hospitals to more quickly convert rooms to accommodate critical care patients, ICUs are "full and capacity is tight."

Indiana health officials announce COVID-19 testing expansion

The Indiana Department of Health has announced that Indiana will increase free COVID-19 testing across the state through a partnership with Gravity Diagnostics.

The state health department says that under the partnership, the Kentucky-based company will provide staff and supplies needed to collect and analyze up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day, including rapid antigen and PCR tests.

The testing operation is expected to come together in a matter of weeks and have the ability to expand to up to 45 sites, if needed.

The agreement also offers the option to provide voluntary testing in K-12 school settings statewide, although details are still being finalized.

Eskenazi Health partners with churches on vaccine clinics

Eskenazi Health will partner with Eastern Star Church, Resurrection Community Church, New Direction Church and Purpose of Life Ministries on COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

September Vaccine Event Dates and Times:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Location: New Direction Church, 5330 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46205

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46218

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October Vaccine Event Dates and Times:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Location: Eastern Star Church – CARE Center, 5719 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, Ind. 46218

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: New Direction Church, 5330 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46205

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E.38th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46218

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Purpose of Life Ministries, 3705 W. Kessler Blvd. N. Dr., Indianapolis, Ind. 46222

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

November Vaccine Event Dates and Times:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Location: Purpose of Life Ministries, 3705 W. Kessler Blvd. N. Dr., Indianapolis, Ind. 46222

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 41.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 662,130 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 225.28 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.639 million deaths. More than 5.72 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan

The average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal.

The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.

“Even in populations with fairly high vaccination rates, the unvaccinated are still the major drivers of transmission” at this stage of the pandemic, they concluded.

The opinion piece, published in The Lancet, illustrates the intense scientific debate about who needs booster doses and when, a decision the U.S. and other countries are grappling with.