Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Automation booms after COVID

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 39.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 648,120 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 220.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.56 million deaths. More than 5.43 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Automation booms after COVID

The pandemic didn’t just threaten Americans’ health when it slammed the U.S. in 2020. It may also have created a long-term threat to many of their jobs.

Faced with worker shortages and higher labor costs, companies are starting to automate service sector jobs that economists once considered safe because they provided customers with human contact.

Past experience suggests that such automation waves eventually create more jobs than they destroy, but in the meantime the growing pains for the U.S. economy could be severe.

Kentucky special session starts Tuesday to hash out COVID-19 policies

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that he’s calling the state’s Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as the state struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The return of lawmakers to the state Capitol starts Tuesday and marks a dramatic power shift in coronavirus-related policymaking in the Bluegrass State following a landmark court ruling.

Since the pandemic hit Kentucky, the governor mostly acted unilaterally in setting statewide virus policies, but the state Supreme Court shifted those decisions to the legislature.