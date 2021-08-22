Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Kentucky Supreme Court reins in Gov. Beshear

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Kentucky Supreme Court reins in Gov. Beshear

The Kentucky governor’s efforts to combat COVID-19 have suffered a landmark legal defeat.

The state’s high court on Saturday cleared the way for laws reining in his emergency powers to take effect. The Kentucky Supreme Court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction blocking the new Republican-backed laws limiting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers.

The ruling revolves around a dispute between Beshear and the GOP-led legislature over the scope of the governor’s executive authority in times of emergencies. It comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in Kentucky.

The governor lifted most of his pandemic restrictions in June. But with COVID-19 cases spiking due to the delta variant, he signed a recent executive order imposing an indoor mask mandate in K-12 schools, child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky.

One of the contested laws limits the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers.

Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape — but now are taking diverging paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant. The difference in emphasis on lockdowns and vaccines could have far-reaching consequences for the economies of those nations and the health of their citizens.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 37.67 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 628,330 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 211.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.42 million deaths. More than 4.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.