Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccine clinic on Monument Circle today

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccine clinics in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department is urging everyone 12 and older get their COVID-19 vaccine.

MCPHD will hold several vaccine clinics through Labor Day weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 4 | Indy Labor Fest, Monument Circle | beginning at 11 a.m.

Additionally, the health department will host pop-up vaccination clinics at the Carson Transit Center downtown every Wednesday in September – Sept. 8-29, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Indiana State Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide testing and vaccinations: Allen, Brown, Clark, Elkhart, Harrison, Howard, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Putnam and Spencer.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 39.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 647,580 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 219.87 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.55 million deaths. More than 5.41 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Florida school mask debate headed for appeals court battle

The battle over mask requirements in Florida schools is headed for a new legal phase following an appeal by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of a judge’s ruling that a blanket ban on mask mandates exceeds the state's authority.

The case heads next to the 15 judges on the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. The issue is whether the Parents Bill of Rights law means parents must decide if their child wears a mask or permits a school board to impose a broad mask requirement.

A Leon County judge is being asked to immediately lift an automatic stay that effectively allows enforcement of the ban to continue.

Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab

Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs, in a sign of the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant.

Rio de Janeiro, currently Brazil’s epicenter for the variant and home to one of its largest elderly populations, began administering the boosters Wednesday. Northeastern cities Salvador and Sao Luis started on Monday, and the most populous city of Sao Paulo will begin Sept. 6.

The rest of the nation will follow the next week.