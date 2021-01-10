x
Coronavirus

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Ex-Surgeon General Adams joining Purdue University

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Friday, Oct 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ex-Surgeon General Adams joining Purdue University

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is joining Purdue University after being a leader of the nation’s early COVID-19 response as part of former President Donald Trump’s administration. 

Purdue officials announced Thursday that Adams would be a presidential fellow and the university’s first executive director of health equity initiatives, along with faculty positions in the public health and health care engineering programs. 

Adams was Indiana’s state health commissioner under then-Gov. Mike Pence. Trump picked him as surgeon general in 2017. He continued in that position until early this year.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 43.45 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 697,840 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 233.74 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.78 million deaths. More than 6.23 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

