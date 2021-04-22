Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 31K new vaccinations, 4 additional deaths

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, April 22, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine provide Marion County COVID-19 update

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine provided an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana reports 31K new vaccinations, 4 additional deaths

The Indiana Department of Health reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 Thursday. To date, 12,844 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from the virus with another 408 probable deaths reported based among patients who died with COVID-19 symptoms but had no positive test on record.

A total of 3,887,012 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,233,214 first doses and 1,653,798 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as well as those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In the past 24 hours, 31,359 Hoosiers have been reported to state as being fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,347,994 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,343,166 on Wednesday. A total of 9,553,973 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

As of Thursday, 1,250 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 711,787 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

UIndy hosting vaccine clinic Thursday

The University of Indianapolis is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside the Schwitzer Student Center Thursday, April 22.

UIndy students, faculty and staff — as well as family members of UIndy students, faculty and staff — are able to get vaccinated until 2 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are welcome, but people who signed up for appointments will get priority in line.

The clinic will be offering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Individuals must be at least 18 years old and bring a driver's license or valid ID.

Appointments, walk-ups available for Colts vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts, Meijer and Lucas Oil Stadium are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 for Hoosiers 18 and older.

Preliminary registration for the clinic has now closed, but people may still make an appointment by texting “COLTS” to 75049 or visiting Colts.com/vaccine.

Appointments are available at five-minute increments and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

A limited number of walk-up appointments will be available. Walk-up guests should plan to enter the stadium at the southeast gate and must have proof of insurance and/or government issued ID to be considered eligible. Doses will be available while supplies last and are not guaranteed.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. both days.

All vaccine recipients will also receive a free Colts mini pennant.

US jobless claims drop to new pandemic low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, a new low since the pandemic struck and a further encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 547,000 for the week ending 4/17 (-39,000).



Insured unemployment was 3,674,000 for the week ending 4/10 (-34,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 22, 2021

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier. Weekly jobless claims are down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January. At the same time, they're still far above the roughly 250,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak ripped through the economy in March of last year.

About 17.4 million people were continuing to collect unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 3, the latest period for which data is available, up from 16.9 million in the previous week.

Experts study vaccinated population to determine need for boosters

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Experts don't know yet because they're still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also determine if, when and how often additional shots might be needed.

"We only have information for as long as the vaccines have been studied," said Deborah Fuller, a vaccine researcher at the University of Washington. "We have to study the vaccinated population and start to see, at what point do people become vulnerable again to the virus?"

So far, Pfizer's ongoing trial indicates the company's two-dose vaccine remains highly effective for at least six months, and likely longer. People who got Moderna's vaccine also still had notable levels of virus-fighting antibodies six months after the second required shot.

While the current COVID-19 vaccines will likely last for at least about a year, they probably won't offer lifelong protection, as with measles shots, said Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, a vaccine expert at the University of Maryland.

"It's going to be somewhere in the middle of that very wide range," she said.

Tokyo Olympics torch relay has first positive COVID-19 case

Tokyo Olympics organizers said Thursday that a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his assignment last week at the Olympic torch relay.

It is the first positive test connected to the relay since it began March 25 from northeastern Fukushima Prefecture.

Organizers say the policeman, who is in his 30s, was assigned to control traffic on the April 17 leg in southwestern Kagawa Prefecture. They said the officer developed symptoms and tested positive the next day. Local health authorities are investigating.

India passes US for most new COVID-19 cases in a single day

India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen.

The U.S. held the previous record of just over 300,000 on Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The 314,000 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. It's second to the United States. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

Fatalities rose by 2,104 in the past 24 hours, raising India's overall death toll to 184,657, the Health Ministry said.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 569,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 143.8 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 82.4 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.