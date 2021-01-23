Latest Indiana coronavirus headlines: State deaths and cases down since December peak

Saturday's latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana COVID-19 deaths and cases down since December peak

Indiana’s rates of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infection have reached their lowest levels in more than two months, and the governor is considering rolling back restrictions on crowd sizes.

The state health department’s daily update on Friday reported 49 more recent COVID-19 deaths, which pushed its pandemic death toll past 9,600. The seven-day rolling average of about 50 COVID-19 deaths, though, has declined by about 40% since its peak in early December.

Indiana’s daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped during that time by about half, and its hospitalizations from the disease are down by nearly 40% from their peak after a steep surge that began in September.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 24.82 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 414,100 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 98.23 million confirmed cases with more than 2.1 million deaths and 54.18 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Mass vaccination clinic opens Monday in Fishers

The Fishers Health Department will open a mass vaccination clinic at a former Marsh grocery store Monday morning.

The clinic at 116th Street and Brooks School Road will be able to provide vaccines for more than 1,600 patients each day.

People eligible to receive the vaccine will need to pre-schedule an appointment and be free of COVID-19 symptoms to get their shot.

Biden's early approach to virus: Under promise, overdeliver

President Joe Biden pledged in his inaugural address to level with the American people — and the message from his first three days in office has been nothing if not grim and grimmer. He has painted a bleak picture of the country’s immediate future dealing with the coronavirus, warning Americans that it will take months, not weeks, to reorient a nation facing a historic convergence of crises.