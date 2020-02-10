Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pences send prayers to Trumps

Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Pences send prayers to Trumps after COVID news

Vice President Mike Pence says he and his wife, Karen, are sending their “love and prayers” to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the Trumps announced early Friday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence says on Twitter, “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery.”

Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed late Thursday that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus.

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Pence had been tested after the Trumps’ and Hicks’ diagnoses.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Frisday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 207,800 deaths and 2.86 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 34.29 million confirmed cases with more than 1.02 million deaths and 23.86 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

State, CDC issue guidelines for safe Halloween

During Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said she doesn’t want to be the “witch” who ruins Halloween, but she doesn’t want COVID-19 to ruin it either.

She gave several recommendations for Halloween activities this year based on what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.

Health officials stressed if you have symptoms or were in close contact with someone who does, don’t participate in Halloween activities. The state also recommends if you are at a high risk for COVID-19, or you know someone who is, stay away from crowds this Halloween.

The recommendations were categorized from low to high-risk activities.

Low risk

Indiana and the CDC said low-risk activities include anything where you are staying indoors or around your home. That includes carving or decorating pumpkins, doing a scavenger hunt outside or indoor trick-or-treating with family. Any virtual event would also be considered low risk.

Moderate risk

Moderate-risk activities could include, a “one-way” trick-or-treat system where neighbors prepare wrapped items for kids to pick up from the end of their driveways or yards. If you are preparing a bag, make sure to wash your hands first.

The state also recommends doing an outdoor costume parade or party while social distancing. They also suggest going to a pumpkin patch or doing an outdoor movie night.

High risk

The state health commissioner said high-risk activities are the more traditional Halloween events including door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk-or-treat, where cars hand out candy in a parking lot, is also considered high risk. Any type of large Halloween party or haunted house is not recommended.

Costumes

This year, families are encouraged to be creative and incorporate a mask. The CDC says not to use a costume mask as a replacement for a cloth mask unless there are two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face.

To be safe, it is recommended you use a cloth mask. The CDC warns not to double up on a cloth mask and costume mask because it will make it hard to breathe.

