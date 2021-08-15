Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

As coronavirus infections rise among young Americans, so too have deaths in a population once thought to be largely shielded from the worst of the pandemic. It marks a sharp contrast to the elderly and frail, many living in nursing homes, who succumbed to the virus a year ago before states made seniors a priority to get inoculated first.

It’s still not clear whether the delta variant leads to more severe illness in younger people, but health experts say one thing is certain: The more contagious strain is causing more cases among people age 50 and under.

Most of those who have died were unvaccinated.

Christ Church Cathedral switches to online services today

Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle is now switching all its services today to online only. That's after a member of their clergy tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week the church decided to go back to pandemic protocols to slow the spread of the virus, including social distancing, mask mandates, and no singing by the congregation indoors.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 36.64 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 621,250 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 206.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.35 million deaths. More than 4.56 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.