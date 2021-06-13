Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: US deaths on threshold of 600K

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.45 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 599,670 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 175.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.79 million deaths. More than 2.31 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccination clinics this week around central Indiana

June 15-16 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Morgan County:

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St.

Mooresville, IN 46158

June 15-17 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Tippecanoe County:

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 State Road 43

West Lafayette, IN 47906

White County:

Reynolds parking lot

401 W. Second St.

Reynolds, IN 47980

June 16-19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Wayne County:

Ivy Tech, Richmond

2357 Chester Blvd.

Richmond, IN 47374

June 16-19 (4 to 9 p.m.):