Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pop-up clinics planned Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, June 26, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop-up vaccine clinics set for Monday in Marion Co.

The Marion County Public Health Department just announced three pop-up vaccination for Monday, June 28. Vaccinations are free and no appointment is needed.

“We continue to make great strides in reducing the impact of COVID-19, but the pandemic is not yet over,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “We appreciate community partners stepping up to host COVID-19 clinics such as these as we work to reach even more people with the life-saving benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

June 28 vaccination locations:

Harry & Izzy’s

153 S. Illinois Street

Indianapolis/Downtown

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 18+ eligible

Hourly drawing for a Harry & Izzy’s gift card, in partnership with the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

Harry & Izzy’s

4050 E. 82nd Street

Indianapolis/North

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 18+ eligible

Hourly drawing for a Harry & Izzy’s gift card, in partnership with the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

Castleton United Methodist Church

7101 N. Shadeland Ave.

Indianapolis

2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 12+ eligible

Families are encouraged to visit the Castleton United Methodist Church pop-up location, where Pfizer vaccine will be available. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for ages for children ages 12-17. All vaccines offered are approved for adults 18 and older.

Marion Co. vaccination incentives continue through July 2

Any Marion County resident who gets vaccinated at one of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics or pop-up locations through July 2 will be entered to win a selection of prizes donated by generous community partners. Daily drawings will be held for smaller items, with the winners of the larger items to be randomly selected following July 2.

Prizes include:

A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All-Star jersey

Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

More information is posted at marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.

Those with unanswered questions or concerns about the vaccine can call the health department vaccine hotline at 317-221-2100 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or ourshot.in.gov.

Uganda hospitals accused of profiteering

Virus cases are surging in Uganda, making scarce hospital beds even more expensive. And concern is growing over the alleged exploitation of patients by private hospitals accused of demanding payment up front and hiking fees.

Uganda is among African countries seeing a dramatic rise in the number of infections amid a severe vaccine shortage. The country has vaccinated under 1% of its 44 million people.

One observer says that without a national health insurance scheme, COVID-19 has highlighted that health care in Uganda is “commoditized, available to the highest bidder."

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 603,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 180.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.91 million deaths. More than 2.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Upcoming central Indiana vaccine clinics

Mobile vaccination clinics planned today:



June 26 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Spencer County:

Spencer County Fair

1101 E. CR 800 N., Chrisney, IN 47611

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Johnson County library to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Johnson County Public Library is hoping a series of clinics will help as the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 begins to plateau.

The clinics will be held at the following locations, days and times:

Trafalgar Library Branch

July 14, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

White River Library Branch

July 13, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Library Branch

July 1, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 22, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at all of the clinics, and Spanish translators will be available.