Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Europe races against COVID-19's delta variant

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, July 3, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile vaccination clinics today in central Indiana

Today (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations to outpace the spread of the delta variant. The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holiday months, with fair weather bringing more social gatherings and governments reluctant to clamp down on them.

Social distancing is commonly neglected, especially among the young, and some countries are scrapping the requirement to wear masks outdoors. Incentives for people to get shots include free groceries, vouchers for entertainment and travel, and lotteries.

The European Centre for Disease Control says the risk of infection from the delta variant is “high to very high” for partially or unvaccinated communities.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 605,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 183.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.96 million deaths. More than 3.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.