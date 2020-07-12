Indiana coronavirus updates: Milktook transitions to carryout only

Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Milktooth moves to carryout only

Popular brunch spot Milktooth has switched to serving customers with carryout orders only.

The restaurant had a note on its website informing customers.

"We will be open for carryout only until further notice," the website says. "Call us or stop by for pick up!"

The restaurant will be open for carryout orders Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 14.76 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 8:20 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 282,000 deaths and 5.62 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 67.1 million confirmed cases with more than 1.53 million deaths and 43.1 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

President Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest in Trump's inner circle to contract the disease that's surging across the U.S.

Giuliani was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.