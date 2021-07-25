Latest coronavirus updates: Pandemic leads to homeschool surge

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, July 25, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

Some U.S. parents say they're planning to continue to homeschool their children, even as schools resume in-person classes. Danielle King of Randolph, Vermont, says requiring homeschooling for her 7-year-old daughter was a “silver lining” in the pandemic.

Some families who spoke with The Associated Press have children with special educational needs. Others seek a faith-based curriculum or say their local schools are flawed. The common denominator: They tried homeschooling on what they thought was a temporary basis, and found it beneficial to their children.

The U.S. Census Bureau has confirmed the surge. It says the rate of households homeschooling their children rose to 11% by September 2020, doubling from 5.4% six months earlier.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 610,850 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 193.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.15 million deaths. More than 3.83 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Spaniards put faith in COVID-19 vaccines even as cases surge

Spain has an important asset as it tries to stamp out a wave of infections that is steadily filling hospitals with younger COVID-19 patients. That's widespread public trust in the COVID-19 vaccines. Spain was like its fellow European Union members at first. The country got off to a slow start in administering shots compared to Britain and the United States.

But Spain quickly made up ground once vaccine deliveries started flowing to meet demand. More than 24 million Spaniards are fully vaccinated. That represents 53% of the adult population.

Spain has very few vaccine skeptics unlike other countries. Nearly 90% of respondents under age 35 in one poll said they wanted to get vaccinated.

Europe's summer tourism outlook dimmed by variants, rules

Chaos and confusion over travel rules and measures to contain fresh virus outbreaks are contributing to another cruel summer for Europe’s battered tourism industry. Popular destination countries are grappling with surging COVID-19 variants.

But the patchwork and last-minute nature of the efforts as the peak season gets underway threatens to derail another summer. Visitors to cultural and tourist sites in France were confronted this week with a new requirement for a special COVID-19 pass.