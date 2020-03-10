Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway has COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event. At least six people at that event have now been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.
Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, First Lady Melania Trump, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.
Although the event was held outdoors, most attendees -- about 200 -- did not wear masks and were seated next to each other in several rows.