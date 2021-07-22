IU President Whitten tests positive for COVID-19

President Pamela Whitten said she began experiencing mild symptoms Thursday morning.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to the IU community, Whitten said she has been fully vaccinated for many months, but began experiencing mild cold symptoms Thursday morning.

Whitten said she will continue to lead the university during this time from her home office.

Whitten said while the vaccine is not 100-percent effective, she is grateful to be protected from more serious symptoms.

The chair of the Indiana University Board of Trustees, Mike Mirro, M.D., said in a statement Thursday, "The board is grateful for President Whitten’s transparent and forthright leadership. We are also encouraged that the vaccine she received is doing what it should, preventing a more serious illness. We look forward to seeing her back on campus soon."