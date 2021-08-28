‘It’s become a war zone again': Health leaders put pandemic in perspective

“Indiana has experienced its worst COVID surge since last winter,” said Dr. Kristina Box.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the state’s top doctor gave a warning to Hoosiers.

“Indiana has experienced its worst COVID surge since last winter,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

It’s a surge that shows no signs of slowing down and health care workers are taking the brunt of it.

“The problem is that we are already full with other patients, but to have hundreds of COVID patients on top of that has been exceedingly difficult,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive for Community Health Network.

As a result, it’s affecting everyone that's coming into the hospital.

“If you break a bone or if you have something else that is going on that’s not COVID, you could end up waiting a long, long time before you get treated,” said Yeleti.

He said health care workers are short-staffed and exhausted.

“It’s become a war zone again,” Yeleti said.

To put the numbers in perspective, just this week, Indiana reported more than 20,000 cases. With that, you could fill all the seats in Banker’s Life Fieldhouse.

While breakthrough cases are rising, they only represent 0.4 percent of new illnesses. So of the 20,000 new cases this week, only about 80 would come from vaccinated Hoosiers. That'd fill less than six rows at Bankers Life.

When you look at deaths, it's a similar story. Since January, almost 3,000 unvaccinated Hoosiers have died from COVID. That dwarfs the 93 COVID deaths among vaccinated Hoosiers.

As hospitals continue to fill up, health care workers fear there’s no end in sight.

“My worry is that we are still not at the peak. I am kind of on edge about what’s going to happen. I am a little bit nervous, to be honest,” Yeleti said.