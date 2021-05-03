IPS to return to full in-person learning April 5

Middle and high school students on the hybrid model will be able to return to a full-time schedule at their schools.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is returning to full in-person learning on April 5. The district alerted parents to the change on Friday.

The district said, after getting updated guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department, middle and high school students on the hybrid model will be able to return to a full-time schedule at their schools.

Students doing remote learning will be able to opt back in to in-person learning. Parents will just need to notify the school directly by March 12. Parents who choose in-person learning can switch their child to remote learning at any time during the remainder of the school year.

Families who remain in remote learning, or that opt-in for remote learning by March 12, will be required to remain there for the remainder of the school year.

The district does note that innovation school might follow a different plan. If a student attends an innovation school, parents are encouraged to reach out to the school directly.

IPS Families/Staff: Middle and high school students return to full in-person learning April 5. Watch Supt. @AleesiaLJohnson’s Weekly Video Update for details about this and more!📺👉 https://t.co/0KIC3tNFm6 — IPS (@IPSSchools) March 5, 2021

In January, students in Pre-K through sixth grade, except for sixth graders on a middle school schedule, returned to a full in-person schedule at school. Sixth graders on a middle school schedule, along with students in grades 7-12, were on an in-person learning, but on a hybrid schedule.