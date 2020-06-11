Investment company opening COVID-19 testing sites at Simon malls

QuestCap is helping to flatten the curve by opening testing labs in six Indiana malls.

INDIANAPOLIS — Investment company QuestCap is partnering with Simon to open COVID-19 testing sites in some Indiana malls that will provide same-day results.

There will be testing labs at Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh, Greenwood Park Mall, Castleton Square Mall, Fashion Mall at Keystone, Hamilton Town Center, and Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette.

The testing labs are designed to have capacity for up to 150 tests per day at each site. A test will cost $59 for antibody blood tests and $179 for antigen nasal swab tests. Tests can be scheduled and paid for online ahead of time through the testing portal at testbeforeyougo.com, and insurance is accepted.

Tests will take no more than 10 minutes and results are available within 24 hours. Results can be sent via text message or email. A certificate of health will also be available.