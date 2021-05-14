IndyCar cancels Toronto race amid COVID-19 restrictions in Canada

This year’s event was scheduled for July 9-11 but has been canceled for the second straight year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario have forced organizers of the Honda Indy Toronto to cancel this summer's race. IndyCar officials issued a joint announcement Friday.

This year’s event was scheduled for July 9-11 but will now be dropped from the 2021 schedule. The 2020 race was also canceled due to the pandemic.

“The NTT IndyCar series race around Exhibition Place and Princes’ Gates is a hallmark of our summer schedule,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles in a statement released Friday. “To have that void for a second straight year is heartbreaking. We deeply miss our fans there and urge them to remain safe during these unprecedented times."

Miles said the series would return in 2022 and in future years.

Toronto has been part of the series since 1986.

IndyCar is considering various scenarios to adjust after the cancellation of the Toronto event.