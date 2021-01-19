Indy mayor, city-county councilor to host memorial for COVID-19 victims

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and City-County Councilor Keith Potts are hosting a virtual memorial service to honor Hoosiers who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, put on by the Indiana Democratic Party, is planned to coincide with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration theme of "America United."
The memorial will begin at 5:15 p.m. on the Indiana Democratic Party's Facebook and YouTube pages. We will also stream it live on the WTHR Facebook page.
Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the coronavirus Tuesday night.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee said it would hold the event the evening of Jan. 19, calling it the "first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost." It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in "a national moment of unity and remembrance."