Indy mayor, city-county councilor to host memorial for COVID-19 victims

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and City-County Councilor Keith Potts are hosting a virtual memorial service to honor Hoosiers who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, put on by the Indiana Democratic Party, is planned to coincide with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration theme of "America United."

The memorial will begin at 5:15 p.m. on the Indiana Democratic Party's Facebook and YouTube pages. We will also stream it live on the WTHR Facebook page.

Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the coronavirus Tuesday night.