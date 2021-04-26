Indy Honor Flight will require vaccinations once popular program resumes

At least five Indiana veterans awaiting Honor Flights have passed away during the pandemic. The waiting list is up to 1,000 aging Hoosier heroes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic has put so many things on hold, including those special Indy Honor Flights for Hoosier heroes, to see the memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C.

But now there's hope the popular program could resume later this year and there are new requirements to ensure veterans' safety: proof of full vaccination before taking flight.

For Ann Brandon, it was supposed to be a 90th birthday present for her dad.

Last year, she registered Charles Sandline for a free trip to Washington, D.C., to salute his service with the Navy during the Korean War.

He asked his daughter to go along as his guardian for the April 2020 flight.

"Such an honor. Like what a cool thing...and I'll get emotional sorry...to be able to participate with my dad," Brandon said, tearing up. "Like what a cool, cool thing!"

But the pandemic postponed their plans for over a year.

Honor Flights nationwide are grounded through August, to protect older veterans' health.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we want to make sure we do it right and safely," explained Indy Honor Flight Chairman Dale True.

During the delay, True said at least five Indiana veterans awaiting Honor Flights have passed away.

And the waiting list is up to 1,000 aging Hoosier heroes.

"It's been a difficult period for us," True said. "We get notices all the time - 'hey, when are we gonna go? When are we gonna go? When are we gonna go?' It's just every day. And they're ready. They're very ready."

And now, there are signs of hope.

Arlington National Cemetery, where veterans visit during Honor Flights, recently reopened.

Also, the National Honor Flight Network just put out new rules for potential travel this fall.

Vaccinations will be required. No exceptions.

"Anyone that wants to fly in 2021 will have to be vaccinated. So that will apply to the entire staff: volunteers, photographers, medics, the veterans and their guardians, who are their escorts for the day," True said.

True says all of the participants will have to show proof of both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within 28 days of travel or the Johnson and Johnson single dose within 14 days of a flight.

Indy Honor Flight is contacting veterans and volunteers now, to let them know about the requirements.

Brandon and her dad are already vaccinated.

"I was really quick to tell our bus captains, hey we're both ready to go. We were first in line for our vaccinations and we are first in line for the honor flight," Brandon said.

There are still a lot of safety steps before they can visit those D.C. memorials.

No date has been set for future flights yet.

"Everything has to be safe. There are a lot of moving parts," True said. "We have to have the aircraft. We have to have the food service. We have to have the buses."

They also have to have safe access to Plainfield High School, for that memorable welcome home with a cheering gymnasium of family, friends and community members. The high school has been closed to outside events during the pandemic.

But vaccines are bringing optimism that this tangible tribute will resume soon.

Brandon hopes her Hoosier hero may get a 91st birthday gift and experience this special event.

"I'm getting goose bumps right now thinking about you know the ability to walk with him," Brandon said. "That memorial in particular is very moving. It will be the highlight of the year for him."

Indy Honor Flight is still accepting applications for future flights.

They also continue to accept monetary donations, since the program is funded completely through donations.