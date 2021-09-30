Indy billboards and bus tails feature local artists' work urging people to get vaccinated

Local artists created work illustrating the importance of getting vaccinated. That artwork can now be seen all over Indy on billboards and bus tails.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Arts Council of Indianapolis has rolled out new artwork created by local artists and showcased across the city to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The artwork is part of the #VaccinateIndy Campaign, an ongoing public health effort with the goal of getting more residents vaccinated, thus reducing the number of coronavirus cases in Marion County.

The Arts Council of Indianapolis partnered with the city to commission local artists to create work that illustrates the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

That artwork can now be seen on 25 billboards and 30 bus tails along different routes throughout the city. The billboards, which will stay up through the end of October, feature messaging in English and Spanish.

Byron Elliott was one of three artists who worked on this project. One of his pieces reads, "Togetherness is our best defense" and it shows people with their fists in the air, one of which is holding a mask.

Another piece of artwork shows people proudly rolling up their sleeve for the vaccine with the hashtag #VaccinateIndy written on it.