Indianapolis rental assistance program to reopen April 5

It comes as the CDC announced the federal eviction moratorium would be extended through June.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the expected new funding for the Rental Assistance Program.

Indianapolis will reopen applications for the Rental Assistance Program on Monday, April 5. It comes as the CDC announced the federal eviction moratorium would be extended through June.

“The Rental Assistance Program has already aided thousands of Indianapolis families in their time of need,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today’s announcement will extend resources to thousands more, helping reduce a major economic stressor and boosting housing stability.”

People are encouraged to submit their information to the waitlist on the site. Tenants on the wait list will have the first opportunities to apply. If approved, a household could get up to three months of assistance, including a combination of back rent dating to April 1, 2020 (including late fees) or future rent.

So far, the program has distributed $33.8 million in rental assistance to nearly 16,000 households. This new round will include $30 million from the second federal COVID relief package and an appropriation by the City of Indianapolis. The city also expects more money for the program from the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this month.

Eligible households are those where are least one individual meets the following criteria: qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.