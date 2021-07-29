IPS requiring masks for all students and staff

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools announced Thursday it will require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors. The move comes after the Marion County Health Department — in line with the CDC — recommended all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, mask up in indoor public places.
IPS initially released its safety plan July 20. The original plan only recommended those who are vaccinated wear masks. Thursday's updated guidance requires masks for all, regardless of vaccination status.
This is the new policy IPS released:
Over the past three days, updated recommendations for K-12 schools has been shared by the Centers for Disease and Prevention, the Indiana Department of Health, and the Marion County Public Health Department. After reviewing all of the guidance, we will update our mask protocol for students and staff to require everyone – regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask while indoors. As we’ve communicated the last 18 months and will continue to reiterate, our IPS administration will remain nimble and prepared to change course based on updated recommendations and information from our health leaders and partners. The health and safety of our students and staff remain our priority, and we want to do what it takes to keep our students safely learning in person this year. Our full COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year can be found on our district website at myips.org.
On Tuesday, the CDC reversed course on its previous masking guidance, saying vaccinated individuals should wear masks in public, indoor places. The Marion County Public Health Department followed suit soon after, causing many Marion County school districts to also update their guidance.
IPS is the first Marion County district to require masks for all.