IPS requiring masks for all students and staff

Over the past three days, updated recommendations for K-12 schools has been shared by the Centers for Disease and Prevention, the Indiana Department of Health, and the Marion County Public Health Department. After reviewing all of the guidance, we will update our mask protocol for students and staff to require everyone – regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask while indoors. As we’ve communicated the last 18 months and will continue to reiterate, our IPS administration will remain nimble and prepared to change course based on updated recommendations and information from our health leaders and partners. The health and safety of our students and staff remain our priority, and we want to do what it takes to keep our students safely learning in person this year. Our full COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year can be found on our district website at myips.org.