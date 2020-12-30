Indianapolis musician reinvents career amid pandemic, as professional home organizer

Greg Gilpin is one of an estimated 63 percent of workers who lost jobs in the pandemic, making at least a temporary career change.

INDIANAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of people who are out of work to find new ways to make a living.

That includes an Indianapolis musician, who's reinventing himself with a new career as a home organizer.

Musical talent has taken Greg Gilpin all over the world as a composer, educator and choral conductor.

His last concert was last March, right before COVID-19 sent everyone into crisis.

"I was on stage at Carnegie Hall and had 350 singers," Gilpin said. "But I left on that Monday and that's when it went crazy in New York and then after that it was dead. It was nothing. The music 'died'. When you take your love away, which a lot of people have had that happen in the arts this year, what do you? You don't know what to do with yourself."

Gilpin started a YouTube channel to help music teachers, navigating their classes in the pandemic.

And then this fall, he improvised by taking a class and getting certified as a professional home organizer.

"Everything that I do musically, I do as an organizer. Whatever the space is, that's kind of my choir. If I'm not doing 'this'," Gilpin said, arms raised as if leading a choir. "Then I'm moving something else and you know, it's great! It's a great connection."

Gilpin is one of an estimated 63 percent of workers who lost jobs in the pandemic, making at least a temporary career change.

His company, appropriately named "Maestro Organizing", safely gives tips and tricks to declutter for people now spending much more time at home.

He showed us the before and after, in a client's garage.

"One tip: all you do is nail these boards on here and you have automatic shelves in your unfinished garage," Gilpin explained. "There are bins for the kids' toys and just use bungee cords to secure balls and you can attach them with holes here."

It's all organized by a man who can orchestrate a clean composition.

"Composition complete," Gilpin said. "You've been Maestronized!"

Gilpin says this year has actually been a gift, giving him time to reinvent and find new ways to create joy.

"I want to do the things that make me happy in this point in my life, you know? And it's music. It's conducting children and making beautiful music on stage and it's adding a bumper for someone's car in their garage," Gilpin said. "Why not? it's great. It's fun. Give me your closets! Give me your kitchens! Give me all of that! I will get in there and the Maestro will work."

Still, Gilpin is ready to get back to his passion, when the pandemic is over.

He has two concerts booked at Carnegie Hall for 2022.

He believes there will be an arts renaissance once everything's safe again.