Indianapolis Home Show moved to April

The reason for the change is public gathering restrictions due to the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 99th Annual Indianapolis Home Show was changed to April 23 - May 2. It had been set for this month at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Events Center.

The reason for the change is public gathering restrictions due to the pandemic.

The Indianapolis Home Show is a place where homeowners can find inspiration and connect with local home-related exhibitors, including home renovation and services, landscaping displays, décor ideas, home goods shopping and more.



“By changing the dates to late April, we are more confident in producing a safe and successful show for all involved,” said Laura Groninger, show manager at Marketplace Events. “We are diligently working on all necessary adjustments and look forward to reconnecting our local businesses and attendees.”

The Indianapolis Home Show typically features more than 500 exhibitors. Companies interested in being part of the show can contact Groninger at LauraG@MPEShows.com.

The show will be held Friday, April 23 through Sunday, May 2, 2021. Show hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all other days. For more information, click here.