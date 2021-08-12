Indianapolis church reinstitutes pandemic restrictions

Capacity for services in the church lowered to 75%, with every other pew roped off for social distancing.

INDIANAPOLIS — The surge in COVID-19 cases in Marion County, from the delta variant, is causing at least one church to make changes.

Christ Church Cathedral is reinstating pandemic precautions, starting now, to keep their families safe.

Protecting the flock is part of any church's mission.

So with COVID cases rising in Marion County, the historic church on Monument Circle has decided to go back to pandemic protocols to slow the spread and protect people, including children under 12, who are not vaccinated.

"We've been looking at the metrics, the health metrics in Marion County over the last several days, seeing the upward trends, seeing the positive test rate increase, seeing the numbers go up and for us, that was a concern," said Dean and Rector Gray Lesesne. "I mean for us as a church, our primary obligation is to do no harm, to preserve the health and safety of our people, to care for each other, to love our neighbors Many of our members are vaccinated, but we're doing this as an extra precaution."

So as of Wednesday, capacity for services in the church lowered to 75%, with every other pew roped off for social distancing.

Masks are once again being required indoors. Small group meetings will move online or outdoors. Also changing, Sunday services will be a bit quieter as there won't be any singing by the congregation.

"So we will have a small group, a quartet of our choir that will lead. The congregation will refrain from singing for the next few weeks. We know one of the highest risks for COVID is indoor congregant singing," Lesesne explained. "So this is just an additional way we can care for and love each other."

He is also encouraging the faithful here to get vaccinated so they can return to normal.

"We've actually followed up with several of our members who've been on the fence about getting vaccinated and offering to go with them for vaccinations," he said, "because that we know is the best step to prevent this variant from continuing to increase."

Until numbers come down, this church will take a cautious step back.

"We're in the heart of the city. We have an obligation to our city to be safe," Lesesne said.

The added precautions will stay in place through at least Labor Day. So that includes masks required for the church's strawberry festival next month.