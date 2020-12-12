9 months later, Indiana Woman dealing with after-effects of COVID-19

Before Jodi Click caught the coronavirus in March, she never stopped moving. Now, she needs a walker, oxygen, IV fluids, and daily heart medication.

BERNE, Ind. — Before she caught COVID-19 this past March, Jodi Click was teaching special education and music, training a new puppy and renovating a historic home, hoping to turn it into a bed and breakfast.

"I never stopped moving, until I got sick," Click said.

Now, this 40-year-old who lives in Berne, Indiana in Adams County, needs a walker just to get across a room and takes oxygen, IV fluids and heart medicine daily. Sometimes, she can't even remember her dog's name.

"I never thought when I turned 40, I'd be untangling my walker wheels from IV tubing and my oxygen tubing to get around my house," Click said.

But nine months after her coronavirus diagnosis, that's Click's reality. She also does physical therapy twice a week to help her regain the muscle she lost after being in bed sick for months.

"I make progress in physical therapy and the next two days, I can't even walk across my living room again because it makes me so sick for two days," Click said.

Those two days are usually spent fighting a high fever, headaches, fatigue, a cough and diarrhea.

Click is also still on blood thinners for blood clots that started after she caught the virus.

"It's just exhausting. I mean, on top of the fatigue from being sick, it's just mentally exhausting to never get better," she said.

Click's symptoms remain, even though she no longer positive for the virus. Still, she stays isolated, only going out for medical appointments and curb-side pickup for groceries.

"A lot of people won't wear masks, so I'm really scared to even leave my house because I know I won't survive getting this a second time," she said.

Jodi said she got COVID the first time at her local hospital while she was there getting blood taken to monitor her Crohn's disease, an autoimmune condition that affects her digestive system.

"I just don’t absorb nutrients well," she said.

"I was wearing a mask, but no one around me was wearing a mask because it was early. It wasn't mandatory yet and the hospitals didn't have enough for all the staff to be wearing them," she said.

Two days later, Jodi said her life changed when the COVID symptoms started.

"I don't think people are truly understanding how much it takes from you when you get it," she said.

That's why Click has tried to educate people on social media about her experience.

One of her posts went viral, and she made headlines in the news. Then came the online trolls.

"They just tell me I made it up or I faked it," Click said, shaking her head.

But some symptoms — like fingers and toes turning blue, rashes and mouth sores, and kidney dysfunction — are unable to fake. click calls herself a poster child for why people should wear a mask.

Click never asked to be in this position, but here she still is, almost a year later.