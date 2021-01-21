Indiana wants to expand COVID-19 vaccine group but needs more supply

Indiana has administered 450,000 doses and has 286,000 doses of vaccines not yet administered.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health leaders said they will continue to request as many vaccinations as they can from the federal government. The state is receiving around 80,000 doses weekly.

The state has received a total of 736,000 doses of vaccine and that includes first and second doses. Indiana has administered 450,000 doses and has 286,000 doses of vaccines not yet administered. There are 270,000 first- and second-dose vaccination points scheduled. The state is limiting appointments to ensure the vaccine will be available when a patient arrives. Mass vaccine sites are still not possible since the the supply of vaccine is so limited.

The state did say it plans to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Hoosiers 65 and older. Health leaders did not give a timeframe for when that will happen. They did say that because of the limited supply of vaccine it receives, it does not know when it will be able to open up vaccines to those 60 and older.