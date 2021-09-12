Indiana, U.S. sequences small percentage of COVID cases

Genomic sequencing helps track mutations, variants and can help determine if we need to update treatments or vaccines.

INDIANAPOLIS — As cases of COVID-19 rise, many healthcare experts say genomic sequencing is how we'll stay ahead of the virus.

The process helps track mutations, variants and can help determine if we need to update treatments or vaccines. However right now, only a small percentage of cases are being analyzed here in Indiana and nationwide.

13 Investigates visited three labs on the IUPUI campus to get a better understanding of how the complicated process works. Scientists first have to test for COVID. If the positive sample has enough viral load, then RNA is extracted and sent to a different lab to go through a sequencer.

The machine then uploads the data online for analysis.

"To understand whether new, more dangerous things might be circulating in the population,” said Ana Bento, an associate professor at IU Bloomington’s School of Public Health.

Dr. Aaron Ermel, an assistant professor of clinical medicine at IU, tracks COVID in both the lab and treats patients. He said genomic sequencing is important for him, because it can theoretically show “how well treatments will work and how well vaccines will work. Do people get sicker with one variant versus another one?”

Right now, it can take several days before sequencing data can be analyzed, so Ermel can't usually tell a patient what variant they have.

"A lot of the patients are going to be recovered by the time you get that variant data,” he said.

But he said it’s still important because it could help future patients.

Both say genomic sequencing is already used to follow mutations in lots of diseases, including HIV and flu. Genomic sequencing is how scientists decide to update the flu vaccine each year.

But Bento said so far, only a small percentage of cases are being sequenced in Indiana.

"2.3% of the cases,” she said when she checked on Monday. “A very, very small proportion of the reported cases."

This week, Indiana reported state and partner labs sequenced between 800 to 1,400 specimens per week. 13News checked and even though the percentage is low, Indiana is average compared to other states.

"Ideally, we would have at least 50 percent,” Bento said.

Indiana is nowhere near that, but neither is the nation, which sequences less than three percent of total cases. In fact, only a few countries are getting close to that percentage.

According to this global database, in the last 90 days the US is sequencing about 29 cases per 1,000. Iceland leads the way, sequencing about 482 per 1,000 cases.

If you look at total cases sequenced, the U.S. is leading the world. However, the country is also reporting the most COVID cases worldwide.