ISDH closing OptumServe COVID-19 testing sites

All OptumServe testing locations around the state will close June 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday it will close all COVID-19 testing sites run by Optum Serve Health Services June 30.

The state has partnered with OptumServe for 14 months in an effort to bring large-scale coronavirus testing to Hoosiers. Since May 6, 2020, more OptumServe has provided more than 540,000 free COVID tests.

Now, widespread testing is available through other means, including county health departments and local pharmacies.

"We are grateful to OptumServe for its work to ensure that Hoosiers had COVID testing available to them while we worked to build more local capacity," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. "Without their work, many Hoosiers who were exposed to COVID or showing symptoms might never have known their status. I have no doubt that having this resource available helped reduce the spread of COVID in our state."

OptumServe currently has testing locations in 30 Indiana counties, down from 53 counties at its peak. Although demand has declined, free testing will still be available at more than 250 sites across the state after the Optum sites close. Find a nearby testing site at coronavirus.in.gov.

Box noted Indiana's case counts have significantly dropped, continuing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is key.

"We remain committed to ensuring that any Hoosier who wants or needs to be tested can receive that testing in a location that’s convenient."