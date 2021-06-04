Indiana gets nearly $61 million to boost vaccine efforts among minorities

The funding is part of an ongoing federal effort to get shots in the arms of minority populations that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is getting nearly $61 million in federal funding to help increase vaccinations in minority communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The $60.8 million in funding comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's part of $3 billion in funding that the CDC is distributing the 64 jurisdictions in an effort the bolster vaccine distribution and access in underserved communities.



“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

The funding will be used to expand door-to-door outreach, hire community health workers to do bilingual health outreach, raise awareness about vaccinations and help people sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The funding is part of ongoing efforts by the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase education and access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities.

Last week, HHS launched the COVID-19 Community Corps, a nationwide network of community leaders that work within their respective communities to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The program launched on Thursday, April 1 and within 24 hours more than 3,000 people had signed up.