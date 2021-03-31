Indiana removes proof of residency requirement for vaccine

Age is now the only eligibility requirement to get the coronavirus vaccine in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state is removing the proof of residency requirement and other barriers to get the coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, vaccine eligibility opened to Hoosiers ages 16 and up. With this new expanded eligibility, 5.4 million Hoosiers can now get the vaccine.

"This milestone also means that age is now the only eligibility requirement to receive a vaccine in Indiana," State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a Wednesday press conference.

Many were quick to sign up for a vaccination on Wednesday. In the first 30 minutes of expanded eligibility, 21,000 vaccine appointments were scheduled. By noon 96,000 appointments had been made, according to Dr. Box.

Hoosiers vaccinated or scheduled:

Age 80+: 74 percent

Age 70-79: 77 percent

Age 60-69: 66 percent

Age 50-59: 48 percent

Age 40-49: 35 percent

Age 30-39: 25 percent

Age 20-29: 10 percent

Age 16-19: 7 percent

Additionally, on Wednesday Dr. Box explained the state had removed another barrier to receive the vaccine.

"We've also removed the language requiring proof of residency," Dr. Box said.

The state made this change for several reasons: to comply with FEMA vaccination site rules and because many people may live in the state or frequent the state but not have documents showing an Indiana address.

This may include students at colleges and universities, people who work in Indiana and live out of state or those who live out of state but spend a significant amount of time in Indiana.

"We want to remove any barrier," Dr. Box said.

Hoosiers ages 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and should have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment. However, if a parent or guardian can't be present at the time of the appointment, Dr. Box said most locations will accept a written consent or a verbal consent.

Although vaccines are becoming more widely available, the state has seen an increase in cases and is asking people to continue wearing masks, social distancing and taking other preventative measures.

Dr. Box said that Indiana's proximity to Michigan, which is one of the top states for the UK variant, is also a cause of concern.

"We have said before that we are in a race between the vaccine and the variants," Dr. Box said. "Unfortunately, right now the variants are picking up steam."