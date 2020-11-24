Indiana lawmaker resigning over Gov. Holcomb's COVID restrictions

Rep. Christy Stutzman, representing the eastern portion of Elkhart County, announced on Facebook that she would be stepping down effective Dec. 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is resigning over Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID restrictions for the state.

Rep. Christy Stutzman, representing the eastern portion of Elkhart County, announced on Facebook that she would be stepping down effective Dec. 14 to focus on her family's business.

The Stutzman's were part of the purchase of Amish Acres, a tourist attraction that reopened under the name The Barns at Nappanee earlier this year.

"As the co-owner of a newly acquired business at the beginning of 2020, this year has been extremely difficult. We have lost key partners and staff and have been devastated by the mandatory restrictions put in place by the Governor and health departments," Stutzman said in a statement. "Now, with the recent round of new mandatory Covid-related restrictions issued by the Governor, with no input or approval from the members of the General Assembly, our businesses and family have been set back further and I will be required to devote even more attention to helping our business survive into next year."

Stutzman said they have worked hard and been creative in trying to keep the doors open at The Barns at Nappanee. She said she will now focus on her family and the business they are trying to salvage to save the jobs of the people they employ.

Her husband, Marlin Stutzman, was once a representative for Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.