Indiana COVID-19 vaccine rollout details

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine will roll out in multiple phases.

Phase 1-A

The purpose of this phase of the vaccine rollout is to reinforce and support the health care infrastructure.

This group includes all paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious material.

Healthcare settings include, but are not limited to: hospitals, long-term care facilities, outpatient facilities, home health care settings, pharmacies, dialysis centers, emergency medical services, frontline public health interventions, and COVID-19 diagnostic and immunization teams.

Nurses, physicians, RT, PT/OT, speech therapists, pharmacy, imaging, laboratory, social services, case management, non-traditional providers (doulas, midwives), chaplain services, dental providers, emergency medical services

EVS, dietary, maintenance, security, other patient facing ancillary staff.

Health care workers will receive registration information to schedule a time to get a vaccine. They will have to provide an ID and proof they work in health care.

There will be 50 hospitals administering the vaccine and and health care workers will be assigned based on where they live. For some that might be one location, while others might be able to choose from multiple locations.

There will be no charge to the person receiving the vaccine, but insurance information will be needed. This is because there might be a $28 administration fee charged to insurance. The state ensures there will be no co-pay or charge to those that do not have insurance.

Once a health care worker receives their vaccination, an appointment will be setup for getting the second dose in 21 days (Pfizer vaccine) or 28 days (Moderna vaccine).

Phase 1-B

This phase will focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the virus.

Individuals who are at particular risk of morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19 disease based on the latest evidence-based criteria.

CDC List of Increased Risk Medical Conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

Obesity

Serious heart conditions

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

CDC List of Likely to Increase Risk Medical Conditions:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension

Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medications.

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis

Smoking

Thalassemia

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

This could include expanding beyond the 50 hospitals to local health departments, pharmacies and mobile response teams.

The state has said it anticipates completing Phase 1-A and 1-B around the end of December.

Phase 2

The focus of Phase 2 is to mitigate spread.

Persons living or working in prisons, jails, detention centers, and similar facilities

Persons living or working in group homes or shelters, including but not limited to homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, or group homes for persons with physical or mental disabilities or in recovery

Individuals whose in-person work is essential, required, and places them in settings where social distancing is not possible and transmission risk is high: Fire and Police Food service Retail Public transportation Utilities Public health Manufacturing/ construction (indoors) School teachers Warehouse



Phase 3

This phase of the vaccine focuses on the general public being vaccinated.

Likely sufficient COVID-19 vaccine supply where supply might exceed demand

Broad vaccine administration network for increased access

Increased emphasis on redistribution of existing vaccine