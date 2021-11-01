Indiana coronavirus updates: State health officials to provide update on COVID-19 Wednesday morning

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.



State health officials to provide update on COVID-19 Wednesday morning

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, will provide an update on COVID-19 and its impact in Indiana Wednesday morning.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET.

IndyGo hosting vaccine clinic Wednesday

IndyGo is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by giving away free access to the public transportation service for one month.

A vaccine clinic will be held at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center at 201 E. Washington St. Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free 31-day IndyGo paper pass at the clinic immediately following their vaccination.

All three vaccines will be available, including the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone 18 years and older, and the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 years and older.

IndyGo's future headquarters at 9503 E. 33rd St. is still open for free vaccinations Tuesdays through Saturdays in partnership with the Marion County Public Health Department.

Pfizer vaccine for elementary-aged kids may not be available until November

Pfizer-BioNTech said Tuesday that the company has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration to support using its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 but the shots may not be available until November.

Pfizer said last week that a trial with 2,268 participants between the ages of 5 and 11 showed a lower dose of its two-dose vaccine led to coronavirus-fighting antibody levels for kids that was just as strong as teenagers and young adults.

Pfizer said that a formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccine for kindergartners and elementary school-aged kids is expected to happen "in the coming weeks."

Once the company files its application, U.S. regulators and public health officials will review the evidence and consult with their advisory committees in public meetings to determine if the shots are safe and effective enough to recommend use.

That process may mean the shots may not be available until closer to Thanksgiving, according to a person familiar with the process but not authorized to discuss it publicly. But it is possible that, depending on how quickly the FDA acts, the shots could become available earlier in November, the person said.