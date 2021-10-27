Indiana coronavirus updates: New COVID-19 infections in US down more than half since early September

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.60 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 738,800 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 244.51 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.85 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

New COVID-19 infections in US down more than half since early September

The number of new weekly cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. has dropped by more than half since the start of September, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

For the week ending Sept. 5, the number of new cases was 1.148 million. After two additional weeks at more than 1 million new cases, the number has steadily declined. It was down to 509,903 for the week ending Sunday.

Johns Hopkins said 11,142 people died due to COVID-19 for the week ending Sept. 5. That number climbed to 14,491 three weeks later. For the week ending Sunday, it was back down to 11,213 -- higher than the Sept. 5 number.

The rate of deaths has generally lagged behind the rate of infections by several days or even weeks throughout the pandemic, sometimes due to lags in reporting and verification. That means its likely the death rate will fall if that previous trend holds.

FDA panel approves Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11

U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

The vote Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration panel moves the U.S. closer to vaccinating children ages 5 to 11.

The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days.

If regulators agree, shots could begin as early as late next week.

Young kids would get a third of the dose given to teens and adults. A study found kid-size vaccinations are nearly 91% effective at preventing infections that cause symptoms.