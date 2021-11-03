Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC panel gives clearance to Pfizer vaccine for young kids; U.S. buys 614K doses of Lilly COVID treatment

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.16 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 748,500 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 247.57 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.01 million deaths and more than 7.10 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CDC gives final clearance to Pfizer shot for kids

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, to be ready for CDC's decision.

U.S. buys 614K doses of Lilly COVID treatment

The U.S. government is buying more of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment.

The government is paying $1.29 billion for an additional 614,000 doses of its antibody therapy, bamlanivimab and etesevimab. The combination therapy was approved for emergency use in February to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in people who are 12 years old and older.