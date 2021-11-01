Indiana coronavirus updates: MCPHD to close for Thanksgiving, including vaccine clinics

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.98 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 773,800 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 258.83 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.16 million deaths and more than 7.45 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

MCPHD to close for Thanksgiving, including vaccine clinics

The Marion County Public Health Department, as well as the COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites it operates, will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Three vaccination sites and a testing site will also have the following schedule changes:

COVID-19 testing at 3838 N. Rural Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. No appointment will be required. You can make an appointment to be tested at this site by visiting MarionHealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

at 3838 N. Rural Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. No appointment will be required. You can make an appointment to be tested at this site by visiting MarionHealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515. The COVID-19 vaccination site for children ages 5-11 that's located at 3685 Commercial Drive will be closed until Monday, Nov. 29.

that's located at 3685 Commercial Drive will be closed until Monday, Nov. 29. The COVID-19 vaccination sites at the College Avenue Branch Library and Martindale-Brightwood Branch Library will be by appointment only Wednesday. The vaccine will not be offered at these sites on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis vaccine clinic set for Dec. 2

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is partnering with Riley Children’s at Indiana University Health to provide a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic.

It will be held Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m. at the museum.

The specific vaccinations provided include:

Pfizer shots for children 5-11 years old

Pfizer shots for adolescents and adults 12 years old and older

Pfizer booster shots for adults 18 years old and older

Influenza (flu) vaccine for anyone 6 months and older