Indiana coronavirus updates: COVID-19 boosters for all adults could be available this weekend

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.31 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 765,900 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 254.42 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.11 million deaths and more than 7.54 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

COVID-19 boosters for all adults could be available this weekend

An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available as early as this weekend. The panel advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in setting vaccination recommendations for U.S. doctors and the general public.

Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer's vaccine, but it is not yet official U.S. policy.

Last week, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on Pfizer's application before the advisory panel meets Friday. The final step — CDC's official recommendation — could come soon after the meeting.

The move would greatly expand who is eligible. Boosters are now recommended for people who initially received their second Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Boosters are also recommended for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Pfizer asks US officials to approve COVID-19 pill

Pfizer said Tuesday it is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch of the promising therapy in the coming weeks.

It is one of a handful of pills that have recently been shown to significantly cut hospitalizations and deaths among people infected with COVID-19. If authorized by the Food and Drug Administration it could be a major step toward managing the pandemic and returning to normal, offering an easy, effective way for patients people to treat themselves at home.

All FDA authorized treatments against COVID-19 require an IV or injection given by a health professional at a hospital or clinic.

FDA regulators will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug, which will be sold as Paxlovid, before making a decision.

Several smaller drugmakers are also expected to seek authorization for their own antiviral pills in coming months.

Gov. Holcomb willing to lift COVID-19 public health emergency if lawmakers agree to 3 things

Gov. Eric Holcomb is willing to lift the public health emergency for COVID-19 that has been in place since March 6, 2020. That executive order has been renewed 20 times since it was put into place.

The executive orders have included a mask mandate, school guidance and other restrictions that were deemed necessary throughout the pandemic.

The most recent executive order, signed Oct. 29, noted a decrease in the number of cases of COVID-19 since the September spike, but also pointed to the state seeing more than 1,000 new cases and averaging 17 deaths daily.