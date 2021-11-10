Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.69 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 757,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 250.90 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.06 million deaths and more than 7.31 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.

Pfizer is submitting early results of a booster study in 10,000 people to make its case that it's time to further expand the booster campaign.

While all three vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 illness and death, the shots' effectiveness against milder infection can wane over time.

Pfizer's new study concluded a booster could restore protection against symptomatic infection to nearly 96%, even as the extra-contagious delta variant was surging. Side effects were similar to those seen with the company's first two shots.

A median of 11 months after their last Pfizer vaccination, trial participants were given either a third dose or a dummy shot. Researchers tracked any infections that occurred at least a week later, and so far have counted five cases of symptomatic COVID-19 among booster recipients compared to 109 cases among people who got dummy shots.

Foreign travelers to US still barred from many countries

The U.S. has ended the ban on travelers from 33 countries. But it will still be difficult — if not impossible — for much of the globe to enter the country and experts say it will take years for travel to fully recover.