Indiana coronavirus updates: US opens 2nd COVID boosters to 50 and up, others at risk

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 80.01 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 978,690 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 485.30 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.13 million deaths and more than 10.92 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US opens 2nd COVID boosters to 50 and up, others at risk

Americans 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away. That decision expands the additional booster to millions more Americans.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC's director, said it was especially important for older Americans — those 65 and older — and the 50-somethings with chronic illnesses such as heart disease or diabetes to consider another shot.

“They are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time,” Walensky said.

Indiana, 20 other states sue to end federal mask mandate on planes, other public transit

Indiana and 20 other states with Republican attorneys general sued several federal agencies and officials to "force them" to halt the federal government's mask mandate on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mandate in its current form may be in effect only a few weeks more. The CDC recently extended it until April 18 while also indicating it is weighing scaling back the rules for a more targeted approach.

Kroger offering 'Test to Treat'

Kroger Health announced that its Little Clinics are participating in the Biden Administration’s “Test to Treat” initiative for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The service is available at all 225 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Virginia.

If you visit a Little Clinic and test positive for COVID-19, you will receive their antiviral prescription, if clinically appropriate, which can be filled at a Kroger pharmacy.

Patients can schedule a test at https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic and select, “COVID Viral Test (Test Active Infection)” as the reason for their visit.

The U.S. COVID-19 Therapeutic Locator provides additional information linked here.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

Marion County March clinic schedule