Indiana coronavirus updates: Free at-home COVID test ordering begins day early

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 67.59 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 854,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 334.19 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.55 million deaths and more than 9.69 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana House passes bill weakening employer COVID vaccine mandates

The Indiana House passed HB 1001 on Tuesday, weakening employer COVID vaccine mandates and eliminating Gov. Eric Holcomb's state of emergency.

The bill passed 57-35 with several Republicans choosing to vote against it.

The bill would require a business with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to recognize medical and religious exemptions and provide the ability to opt out through weekly testing and/or natural immunity.

Last week, the House amended the bill to take out language that penalized a business through unemployment insurance if an employee quit over a vaccine mandate. The bill was also amended to say a company could not enter into a contract or bid after March that would contain a provision requiring an employee to receive an immunization against COVID-19 unless the above exemptions were allowed.

The measure now goes on to the Senate to consider.

IU Health gets extension on military help

IU Health told 13News Tuesday, that a 30-day extension had been granted to allow the U.S. Navy's clinical team to keep supporting Methodist Hospital.

The team consists of physicians, nurses and respiratory professionals, and they are integrated into medical units and the emergency department. The support team consists of 14 nurses, four doctors and two respiratory technicians.

Hospital staff, working harder than ever to heal, are still pleading with the public to ease the strain:

Get vaccinated.

Mask up.

Wash your hands.

Get tested and stay home if you're sick.

Randolph Central Schools move to e-learning

Randolph Central School Corporation announced Tuesday a switch to e-learning for the remainder of this week.

"Because of the increased number of staff positives and our shortage of substitute teachers we have decided to switch to (e-learning) beginning tomorrow and continuing through this Friday," read a message from school superintendent Rolland Abraham.

IU women's basketball postpones another game due to COVID-19

The IU women's basketball team postponed another game due to COVID-19. The game against Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 23 in Iowa City will need to be rescheduled.

A future date for the game has not been set. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

The IU women already postponed the game with Michigan State, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Indiana University. Ticketholders will receive information from the ticket office on next steps.

Free at-home COVID test ordering begins day early

The Biden administration has started taking orders for free at-home COVID tests, a day before the website was scheduled to officially launch.

Officials had said that orders would begin Wednesday, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday that a "beta testing phase" of the ordering site had gone live as a way to test the system before a full rollout Wednesday.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order up four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

It's not yet known whether orders will continue to be accepted throughout the day Tuesday or if those will be cut off at some point before Wednesday's official launch.

The website is part of the Biden administration's plan to fight the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19. The federal government is limiting the number of tests any household can order due to projected high demand. Four tests can be shipped per household, not per person.

The White House said when announcing this plan that more tests could go out at some point to each household, but that depends on supply.

IMS testing, vaccine clinic extended with new hours

The Indiana Department of Health has extended its COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Saturday, Feb. 26. The hours of operation have also been revised, which goes into effect immediately.

The clinic, which is held in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St. across from Gate 2, offers vaccinations and testing on the following schedule:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Noon-8 p.m.

Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted if there is availability.

IDOH will contact those who have already scheduled appointments from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Fridays.

Carmel Symphony Orchestra postpones concerts

Carmel Symphony Orchestra is postponing five upcoming concerts due to concern over the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The postponed concerts include the following:

Family Fun Concert – Sunday, Jan. 23

Masterworks 3 with the Harlem String Quartet – Saturday, Feb. 12

Beethoven Lives Upstairs: A Classical Kids Live! Event – Saturday, Feb. 19

Pops Concert: Serpentine Fire - the Music of Earth, Wind & Fire – Saturday, Feb. 26

Side-by-Side Concert with Fishers High School featuring CSO Young Artist Competition winner Abigail Ko – Sunday, March 6.

“Hopefully, the peak of this particular surge will be reached over the next month or so, and by the time we resume our concerts, we’ll be on the down side of Omicron,” said Robert Schlegel III, chairman of the CSO Board of Directors.