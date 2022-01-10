Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana governor says COVID-19 remains state challenge

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana governor says COVID-19 remains state challenge

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extolled the state's economic expansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the annual State of the State speech while saying many challenges remain from the ongoing health crisis.

Holcomb's speech Tuesday night before lawmakers avoided topics where he's facing disagreements with fellow Republicans who are pushing one proposal that would force businesses to allow exemptions from any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements and another bill seeking broad business and individual tax cuts.

Much of the governor's address focused on touting the state's economy. But he was most personal when discussing the pandemic, describing Indiana's hospitals as "under siege" and urging more people to get vaccinated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 62.31 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 842,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 313.62 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.50 million deaths and more than 9.50 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Pfizer CEO says omicron COVID vaccine will be ready by March

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant will soon be ready.

During an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Bourla said the vaccine "will be ready in March” and his company has already begun manufacturing doses.

Pfizer's CEO acknowledged that he doesn't know whether the omicron-specific vaccine will be needed or how it would be used, but if there's a need, there will be doses ready once it's approved.

Moderna's CEO also said Monday their company is working on a booster for the fall that targets the omicron variant.

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurance starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Under the new policy, first detailed to the Associated Press, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

President Joe Biden faced criticism over the holiday season for a shortage of at-home rapid tests as Americans traveled to see family amid the surge in cases from the more transmissible omicron variant. Now, the administration is working to make COVID-19 home tests more accessible, both by increasing supply and bringing down costs.

Later this month, the federal government will launch a website to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail. The administration also is scaling up emergency rapid-testing sites in areas experiencing the greatest surges in cases.

MSD Pike Township to continue remote instruction through Wednesday

Pike Township schools announced early Monday that the district would continue remote instruction through Wednesday due to bus driver illness and isolations.

The Early Learning Center will be open and on its normal schedule.

The district will consider the possible return to in-person instruction on Thursday.

Fishers Health Department offering COVID-19 testing for students

The Fishers Health Department announced it will open priority rapid COVID-19 testing appointments for students and staff of Fishers-based schools beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

The department said the measure is an effort to help ensure schools remain open and in-person while keeping students and staff safe.

The testing will take place at the existing drive-thru location, located at 3 Municipal Drive in Fishers.

Kindergarten through grade 12 Fishers-based school staff and children who want a PCR test must register online. The department said they're only able to offer rapid tests to people 18 and younger, and 50 and older.

Registration information and testing hours can be found at this link.

Hours for the school-based testing are as follows:

Monday: 7:30-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Friday: 7:30-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-2 p.m.

Warren Township students in grades 5-12 move to e-learning for entire week

Some students in the MSD of Warren Township will continue e-learning for a week.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Hanson originally notified families last week that students in grades 5 through 12 will have e-learning days Friday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 10 due to a "large number of staffing needs" that arose from positive COVID cases and other illnesses.

On Sunday, Hanson said students in grades 5 through 12 will learn virtually through Friday, Jan. 14.

According to Hanson, COVID-19 cases are impacting staff in the intermediate middle schools in the district, as well as Warren Central High School. The transportation department has also been affected.